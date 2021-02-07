Create
MMA Twitter reacts to Molly McCann laying down her gloves after losing to Lara Procopio at UFC Vegas 18

Molly McCann left gloves inside the UFC octagon following her decision loss to Lara Procopio
News
Things did not go well for Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov. Meatball Molly left her gloves inside the octagon following her unanimous decision loss against Lara Procopio in the prelims.

McCann's decisions is a gesture of respect for her late father. In an interview with the UFC, Molly McCann had revealed that the date of her fight against Lara Procopio coincided with her late father's birthday, to whom she wished to dedicate the win.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m going to give him the best f**king birthday present ever, When the chips are down, and I’m getting my head punched in, I’m getting nearly choked out, or I’m getting choked out, or I’m getting my orbital bone smashed to bits or I’m getting my nose broken with knees to the face, I don’t stop because of him, and I know how hard he fought for each day, and I’m going to fight harder. Fighters draw from pain, and he (my father) always wanted to see me fight (in Las Vegas), so I have to do it for him,” Molly McCann told the UFC

Molly McCann has confirmed that she left the gloves in the octagon out of respect for her father and it does not mean that she has retired from the sport.

Molly McCann is a Liverpool native and has fought in the European promotion Cage Warriors Fighting Championship for most of her early career where he held Women's flyweight championship.

The promotion has been crucial for MMA and renowned fighters like Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Gegard Mousasi, Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva and Dan Hardy have called it their home before making transition to the UFC. McCann made her UFC debut against Gillian Robertson at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till and has a 3-3 record in the UFC following Procopio loss.

Published 07 Feb 2021
UFC Caoimhe McCann UFC Results UFC Women's Flyweight UFC Fighters
