Watch: Jake Paul makes sure to taunt Tommy Fury during his stand off with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul ensured he took a jibe at his English rival Tommy Fury ahead of his upcoming fight. During his weigh-in face-off against Tyron Woodley, Paul donned a t-shirt that read: ‘Tommy, this could have been you.’

The t-shirt featured an arrow pointing towards Jake Paul’s left. Tyron Woodley was asked to stand to Paul’s left during the weigh-in photo session. ‘The Problem Child’ thereby taunted Tommy Fury and suggested that he could’ve been the one fighting Paul in this Saturday’s big-money main event matchup.

Furthermore, Jake Paul also had his ‘Problem Child’ moniker printed on the back of the t-shirt in the visage of the United Kingdom’s flag, another reference to Tommy Fury who’s from the UK.

On that note, Jake Paul recently claimed that he’d likely deprive Tommy Fury of the opportunity to fight him. Paul indicated that he’d rather fight MMA legend Nate Diaz or other opponents moving forward in 2022.

Presently, Jake Paul is looking to go 2-0 against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, having already beaten him via split decision in their professional boxing bout back in August. Paul is set to face Woodley in a rematch that’ll headline the boxing card at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

Tommy Fury is still keen on fighting Jake Paul in 2022

According to Ariel Helwani, Tommy Fury’s team released the following statement on Fury’s behalf after his withdrawal from the Jake Paul fight:

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can't express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything. I'm now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: https://t.co/tVE2ggJe9I

Furthermore, Tommy Fury himself took to his official Instagram account to update his fans regarding him pulling out of the fight. Fury highlighted that he’s currently focused on recovering and intends to fight Paul in the New Year.

As seen in his Instagram video below, the 22-year-old attached images of his MRI scans and explained that he was diagnosed with a bacterial chest infection, a broken rib, and multiple fractures. Fury asserted that he isn’t looking to fight anyone other than Jake Paul next.

