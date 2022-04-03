"That just doesn't make sense to me" - James Krause completely unconvinced with Khamzat Chimaev being an overwhelming favorite against Gilbert Burns

James Krause can't make sense of experts favoring Khamzat Chimaev against No.2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns in their upcoming bout.

The undefeated Chimaev has earned a reputation for himself in the UFC after finishing his first four opponents in sensational fashion. Along the way, 'Borz' set a record for the fastest three-fight win streak in the promotion's modern era.

Meanwhile, Burns himself has been on an impressive run in the past three years with only Kamaru Usman being able to defeat him. Despite the Brazilian's credentials, the odds heavily favor Chimaev winning the fight on almost every betting website.

During a recent appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast, Krause had the following to say on 'Borz' being such an overwhelming favorite against Burns:

"On some books, I have seen Gilbert [Burns] as high as plus 600... as the closing line we got on Burns vs. Usman was around minus 200 on most books. You're telling me that Chimaev is three times the favorite as the undefeated No.1 pound-for-pound champion in the world [Kamaru Usman]. That just doesn't make sense to me. We're also talking about him facing the guy [Burns] that has realistically gotten the closest to beating the champion."

Check out James Krause's comments on Burns vs. Chimaev below:

Krause did acknowledge that Chimaev could go on and beat 'Durinho', but the Chechen-born fighter being a heavy favorite was beyond his understanding.

Khamzat Chimaev sends a warning to Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev now has the chance to fight a top contender in Gilbert Burns, and a victory could land him a title shot. If that option is not available, he would be open to a fight against Colby Covington.

Chimaev recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about his upcoming bout and what might be next for him. When Covington's name was brought up, 'Borz' seemed receptive to the idea:

“If Usman [will be out for a long time], I’d fight with Colby, and I’d kill that guy. Nobody could knock him out. [You have to] knock him out like [he’s] dead, so he can’t talk more. That’s how to do it. Usman couldn’t do that, Masvidal couldn’t do that. I’m gonna do it.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Kamaru Usman will most likely be out of competition until the summer as he's recovering from a ligament injury to his right hand. Fans might be treated to a matchup between 'Chaos' and 'Borz' depending on the outcome at UFC 273.

Edited by Aziel Karthak