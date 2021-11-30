"I shouldn't have fought that night" - Jan Blachowicz claims 'anybody' could have beaten him at UFC 267

It's been a month since Jan Blachowicz dropped his light heavyweight championship to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Teixeira defeated Blachowicz via second-round submission using a rear-naked choke.

Speaking to combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the Polish superstar claimed he shouldn't have fought at UFC 267 on October 30. He added that any 205-lb fighter for the world's largest MMA promotion would have beaten him that night.

"Everything goes wrong you know. I shouldn't have fought that night. What can I do? I can just get back to the training, back to the gym. Trying harder and just try to get the belt back. That's it. I'm not gonna be sad because I don't want to waste my life about something like this... Do little bit break, was on a vacation. That [UFC 267] was just bad day for me. I think I would have lost to anybody that night. I don't want to explain myself. It wasn't my night you know. Sometimes I need something like this. I need to take one step back to do two forward. I learnt something from this fight and I'm gonna be a better fighter," said Blachowicz.

Watch Jan Blachowicz in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Jan Blachowicz is No.1 contender in the light heavyweight division but immediate Glover Teixeira rematch is unlikely

Due to his five-fight winning streak prior to the Glover Teixeira loss, Jan Blachowicz has only fallen to the No.1 contender's spot in his division.

However, it's unlikely the Warsaw fighter will receive an immediate championship rematch. No.2-ranked Jiri Prochazka is rumored to be next in line for a light heavyweight title shot.

Blachowicz admitted at the UFC 267 post-fight press conference that he is at least two non-title wins from earning another title chance.

"If it'll be a chance to take a rematch, of course I'd like to take a rematch with [everyone I lost to before]. Now I don’t have chance for rematch. I need to prove that I have to come back and win a couple of fights," he had said back then.

Watch Jan Blachowicz speak to media personnel after UFC 267 below:

Edited by Joshua Broom