"Everybody has holes in their game" - Jared Cannonier believes there are 'opportunities to win' against Israel Adesanya

Jared Cannonier (Left) Israel Adesanya (Right)
Chauncey Simmons
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 01, 2021 08:19 PM IST
News

Jared Cannonier knows that the Octagon is a very unforgiving place. There will always be opportunities for a fighter to knock another out.

Jared Cannonier has knockouts in THREE different weight classes 🤯‣ Heavyweight‣ Light-heavyweight‣ MiddleweightNow he's on the verge of his first UFC title shot 🏆 #UFC254 https://t.co/EwKJH0FOMz

In a recent interview with ‘The Schmo and the Pro,’ Cannonier expressed his opinion on his chances against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya:

"I personally believe everybody has holes in her game. That is not to say that anybody is bad at anything in particular… when you throw a jab you expose yourself for the counter… you are close enough to get hit… When we're in there fighting, he can get hit, he can hit me. I can knock him out, he can knock me out."

Watch the full clip of Jared Cannonier below:

Cannonier expressed that in a fight, anyone, no matter how good, can get knocked out. 'The Killa Gorilla' believes that Adesanya is very good, but he is still a human being.

The Texan has never faced ‘Stylebender’ before, but has tested himself against a host of other top-class competition. The middleweight has faced the likes of Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz and Dominic Reyes, with wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Anderson Silva.

"It's the perfect match-up for me" - Jared Cannonier previews his fight with Derek Brunson at UFC 270

During the same interview, Cannonier was asked about his upcoming fight with Derek Brunson. 'The Killa Gorilla' responded with:

"I think it's the perfect match up for me. It's a classic grappler vs. a predominant striker in myself... I can grapple with the best as well. I feel that this is the perfect match-up for me, terrible match-up for him."
#BREAKING: Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier in a likely 185-pound title eliminator is on tap for the UFC's first PPV card of 2022.News via @MMAJunkieJohn.#UFC270 | Full story: bit.ly/3uj6cab https://t.co/Jo2JL4RahL

Cannonier expects his striking to be too much for Brunson and also has a firm belief in his ability to counter the latter's grappling prowess with his own.

Derek Brunson is coming in with a five-fight win streak, with his last fight being a victory via rear-naked choke against Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36. Cannonier's last fight was a controversial unanimous decision victory against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 34.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
