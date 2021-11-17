"He's destined to fight for the title" - Javier Mendez believes that it is only a matter of time before Khamzat Chimaev competes for UFC gold

American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Javier Mendez feels the No.10-ranked UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is destined to fight for the title sometime in the future.

Chimaev has finished all ten opponents he has faced so far in his professional MMA career. He missed over a year of action due to coronavirus-related complications and finally returned to action at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

He dominated Li Jingliang on Fight Island during a first-round submission victory and is now getting closer to a shot at Kamaru Usman's welterweight championship.

Speaking on the Javier Mendez AKA podcast, the renowned 51-year-old MMA trainer insisted that 'Borz' has the potential to be a great champion in the UFC.

"I think Chimaev's handlers are doing a good job with him. I think he is an unbelievable great prospect and he is destined to fight for the title. What he does when he gets there we will see. But he is definitely a superstar on the rise, if not a superstar now. He is big time talked about by everybody. He is impressive in every aspect. He has got his own lingual talks and you know he's got his own style. He is Khamzat Chimaev, he is who he is. And if you don't like him, you are going to watch him. If you love him, you're gonna watch him. So he has the 'IT factor'. Can he become the best at the welterweight? We'll see. Does he have the potential? Yes, b**tloads of potential. He can definitely be the greatest ever. But we don't know yet," said Mendez.

Khamzat Chimaev is likely to face Gilbert Burns next in January 2022

Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly set to square off against No.2-ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns in January next year.

With Usman not having any upcoming challengers as of now, a victory for either fighter could propel them into the title picture.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has already defeated Burns once in the past. He has also beaten No.3-ranked Leon Edwards, a man whom several MMA fans and pundits feel deserves the next title shot.

Hence, Chimaev could make a serious case for a Usman bout if he overcomes 'Durinho'.

