Javier Mendez proposes Bobby Green vs. Beneil Dariush while campaigning for Islam Makhachev's title shot

Javier Mendez recently offered his take on what's next for Islam Makhachev's UFC Vegas 49 opponent, Bobby Green. He suggested 'King' should lock horns with Makhachev's originally scheduled opponent for this past weekend, Beneil Dariush.

While in conversation with Helen Yee, Mendez called for a fight between Green and Dariush as Makhachev prepares to stake his claim for the 155-pound throne. He admitted that Green would be more than willing to compete inside the octagon against the No.4-ranked lightweight in the division.

"I still think [Bobby Green] is slightly tougher, you know. And, you know, hey, one way to prove it right? Let him fight [Beneil Dariush] when they get healthy. Why not? Why not? Bobby's game. He can fight anybody. He's game. He can fight anybody."

Catch Javier Mendez's interaction with Helen Yee below:

Makhachev was slated to go toe-to-toe against Beneil Dariush in an expected title eliminator at UFC Vegas 49.

However, the Iranian-American lightweight was forced to pull out of their clash due to an injury. The void that Dariush left behind was subsequently filled by Bobby Green, who was finished in the first round by Makhachev.

Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev can rout Rafael dos Anjos

Javier Mendez, in a recent interaction with The Schmo, revealed that he was previously averse to the idea of Islam Makhachev fighting Rafael dos Anjos. However, he has seemingly come around to the idea since and believes that his man could make short work of the No.-6 ranked lightweight.

"If [Islam Makhachev] wants to take this fight, I support Islam 100% and [Rafael dos Anjos] is just going to get beat."

Check out Javier Mendez's interaction with The Schmo right here:

A highly-anticipated clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev at UFC 272 was derailed after the Kyrgyzstani tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

However, it seems like Islam Makhachev is more than willing to replace Fiziev to compete against the Brazilian. He confirmed as much in a recent post on Twitter shortly after news of Fiziev's condition broke.

