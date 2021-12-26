Jeff Molina takes a shot at Sean O'Malley after landing more significant strikes per minute in 2021

Jeff Molina poked fun at Sean O'Malley by highlighting how he surpassed 'Sugar' in the most significant strikes landed per minute category in 2021.

O'Malley is ranked No.5 in the category, while the Kansas native is ranked one place above 'Sugar' at No.4.

'El Jefe' hit out at O'Malley with a picture captioned "Sean who?" The graphic shows the top five most significant strikers per minute of 2021 to be Nick Diaz, Max Holloway, Robbie Lawler, Jeff Molina and Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley fought three fights in 2021 as opposed to Jeff Molina's two. 'Sugar' finished all three of his fights via KO in 2021, while 'El Jefe' stopped only Daniel Lacerda by knockout.

With his three victories, the Montana native was placed in the No.12 spot in the bantamweight division. He recently issued a challenge to unranked fighter Adrian Yanez on Twitter.

Sean O'Malley enjoys his knockout of Raulian Paiva

Sean O'Malley recently beat Raulian Paiva via TKO at UFC 269 late in the first round. The bantamweight has found an angle of the knockout that he seems to enjoy a lot.

In a post shared on his Instagram, 'Sugar' can be seen pelting Raulian Paiva with blows in a recorded cell phone video from the stands. The bantamweight fighter accompanied the post with the caption:

"This angle 🤩"

'Sugar' was not the only one to be impressed by his knockout as many UFC fighters praised the 27-year-old. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter to chant O'Malley's name after his spectacular finish.

The Montana native earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for that outing, which marked his third UFC bonus of the year. Although Sean O’Malley has been on a tear recently, Aljamain Sterling believes Ricky Simon should be ranked above him.

'The Funk Master' cited Ricky Simon’s spectacular KO win against Raphael Assuncao as the basis for his claim. However, O'Malley is still placed above Simon, and it will be interesting to see who 'Sugar' might go up against next.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim