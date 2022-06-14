Watch: Over 7000 people attend parade in Brno, Czech Republic to celebrate Jiri Prochazka's title win at UFC 275

Jiri Prochazka has returned to the Czech Republic to celebrate his win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Over 7,000 people from Brno, Czech Republic, attended a parade on Monday to congratulate their new UFC champion.

Prochazka became the 15th UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 275. He also tied Brock Lesnar's record for the fewest UFC fights before winning a title (2). 'Denisa' was the betting favorite going into the fight, but no one expected him to win by a rear-naked choke with only 28 seconds left.

The Czech Republic has a population of nearly 10.7 million people. Prochazka brought pride to these people after becoming the first UFC champion from the country.

'Denisa' returned on Monday and was greeted with an overwhelming celebration.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani There is a massive parade being held in @jiri_bjp ’s honor right now in Brno, Czech Republic to celebrate his win. Over 7k people there. Look at this amazing scene! There is a massive parade being held in @jiri_bjp’s honor right now in Brno, Czech Republic to celebrate his win. Over 7k people there. Look at this amazing scene! 🇨🇿 https://t.co/0Lf54GGCPD

Prochazka exceeded all expectations by winning in the final minute of a championship fight. The former RIZIN star has solidified his legacy as a UFC champion, but he better watch his back.

UFC champions always have a target on their back, and the light heavyweight division is hungry now that the division is more competitive.

Jiri Prochazka wants to fight Jan Blachowicz for his first title defense

Prochazka wasted no time after his win before finding his first title defense opponent. While walking out of the cage, 'Denisa' spotted and approached Jan Blachowicz in the crowd. The interaction was caught on camera and spread quickly on social media.

The new UFC light heavyweight champion was asked about the encounter at the UFC 275 post-fight media interview and had this to say:

"It was little bit friendly, little bit aggressive. After I said to him yes, okay, let's go, you're the next. He started to be aggressive like because he saw the cameras and all these things."

Blachowicz bounced back from losing the title with a TKO win against Aleksandar Rakic last month. The former champion is the No.1-ranked light heavyweight, so the fight against Prochazka makes sense. 'Denisa' will need some time to recover but should return before the end of 2022 to defend his title for the first time.

