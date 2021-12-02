"My hands are already itching" - Jiri Prochazka hints he will train with Henry Cejudo to improve his wrestling ahead of title clash against Glover Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he will be training with Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones ahead of his upcoming title fight against Glover Teixeira.

Jiri Prochazka only signed for the UFC in 2020 but already appears to be next in line for a shot at the title. The native of the Czech Republic made his debut against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir, whom he knocked unconscious in the second round.

This dramatic start to his UFC career was enough to see him matched up with another former title challenger in Dominic Reyes. Once again, Prochazka won via second-round KO, this time with a spinning elbow.

According to sports journalist Robert Rampa, Prochazka has revealed that the UFC is currently in negotiations with the current 205lb champion Glover Teixeira to set up the Brazilian's first title defense. Rampa's report went as follows:

"Jiří Procházka right now: "UFC negotiate with @gloverteixeira now, we are ready and only asking about the date. My hands are already itching. I'm also glad Blachowicz-Rakic fight will happen. Backup win for @JanBlachowicz."

Rampa also revealed that in preparation for his first UFC title fight, Jiri Prochazka hopes to train at Fight Ready with former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo. Another former champion, Jon 'Bones' Jones, also recently switched gyms to work with Cejudo and Eddie Cha.

"Procházka also told he negotiates with Henry Cejudo about preparation camp early in 2022 so he can improve his wrestling and ground game. He would be working there with Jon Jones."

Is Jiri Prochazka deserving of a title shot off the back of only two wins inside the UFC?

While Jiri Prochazka may only be two fights into his UFC career, the nature of both wins, as well as the caliber of opponent they were against, puts him right at the top of the pack at 205lbs.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes v Prochazka

The only man who may not be particularly pleased with Prochazka's rapid ascension to a title shot is Aleksandar Rakic, who is coming off back-to-back wins over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.

However, Rakic is now set to face off against former champion Jan Blachowicz in March. This fight will likely serve to establish the next title challenger, who will face the winner of Prochazka vs. Teixeira.

