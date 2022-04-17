He has better skills - Jiri Prochazka predicts winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Since joining the UFC in July 2020, Jiri Prochazka has electrified the UFC light heavyweight division. Holding a record of 28-3-1, 'Denisa' has earned himself a title shot with only two UFC wins.

After an impressive run with RIZIN, Prochazka joined the UFC with hopes of becoming champion. 'Denisa' lived up to the hype with two brutal KOs against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. The 29-year-old will be in the main event of UFC 275 against Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight championship.

Watch Jiri Prochazka brutally KO Dominick Reyes below:

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA



Jiri Prochazka coming through with his biggest challenge to date last night and proving he’s the real deal, a 12-fight win streak now, 11 of those being knockouts Jiri Prochazka coming through with his biggest challenge to date last night and proving he’s the real deal, a 12-fight win streak now, 11 of those being knockouts 😳😳 https://t.co/aQ7HvvQx6j

Meanwhile, the next light heavyweight title eliminator is up for grabs at UFC Vegas 54 between Aleksandar Rakic and former champion Jan Blachowicz. In a video compilation titled MMA Pros Pick by James Lynch, Prochazka can be seen saying this about the top contender matchup:

"I think Blachowicz is better. He have a better skills. Better focus. Better hard punching. Much better precision in the punches."

Rakic vs. Blachowicz presents two fighters at different stages of their careers. At 30 years old, 'Rocket' has won his last two UFC fights and is looking to earn more respect from the fans. Standing in his way is the last person to hold the title before Teixeira.

Blachowicz won over the fans with his unbelievable power, championship run, and win against Israel Adesanya. After losing the title in his last outing, the 39-year-old Pole has the opportunity to bounce back and put himself right back into title contention with a win.

Whether Prochazka or Teixeira walks away with the title, the future of the light heavyweight division is bright. There are plenty of intriguing matchups to make and upcoming talent to provide future title contenders.

Watch Jiri Prochazka cast his prediction in the video below:

Jiri Prochazka looks to end Glover Teixeira's fairytale run

Teixeira's championship run has been immensely inspirational. At 42 years old, the Brazilian became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. Although he has accomplished plenty, the champion is ready to fight the next generation of contenders.

Prochazka is no ordinary title contender, though. 'Denisa' has a fascinating combination of power, athleticism, fight IQ, and aggression, which has led to ten straight KO/TKOs. Until someone can stop his momentum, the 29-year-old is being touted by many as someone who can dominate the light heavyweight division.

Watch the rise of Jiri Prochazka below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari