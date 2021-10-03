Jiri Prochazka responds to Thiago Santos' callout at UFC Fight Night 193

Jiri Prochazka would rather be a backup fighter for the light heavyweight title fight at UFC 267 than challenge Thiago Santos.

Respectfully declining the Brazilian's offer, Prochazka suggested he wouldn't hinder his plans of potentially fighting Jan Blachowicz or Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 or in the near future.

At UFC Vegas 38 last night, Santos defeated Johnny Walker via a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47). After the fight, 'Marreta' called out Prochazka and offered to test the Czech's chin.

“If Jiri Prochazka doesn’t want to wait around for the title shot, I’m here. I’m here to face him. All respect to him, but I watched his fights. He thinks his chin is stone, but that’s because he hasn’t fought against the hammer. If he wants to test his chin, I’m here.”

Responding to Santos' callout on Twitter, Prochazka made it clear that he'll not let the opportunity of possibly headlining a UFC event with gold on the line slip out of his hands.

"@TMarretaMMA Thank you for the offer, but right now i’m preparing for Blachowicz or Teixeira, which you know them very well."

Jiri Denisa Prochazka @jiri_bjp @TMarretaMMA Thank you for the offer, but right now i’m preparing for Blachowicz or Teixeira, which you know them very well. @TMarretaMMA Thank you for the offer, but right now i’m preparing for Blachowicz or Teixeira, which you know them very well.

Prochazka will serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 267 main event, scheduled to take place on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. Since signing with the UFC last year, the 28-year-old Czech has scored two highlight reel knockouts, making him a legitimate contender in the light heavyweight division.

Thiago Santos ended his three-fight losing skid

Thiago Santos was basically fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 38. Coming off three consecutive losses at the hands of Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira and Aleksander Rakic, the Brazilian knew he had to make a statement in the final fight of his current UFC contract.

Although he failed to put on a spectacular showing, Santos managed to eke out a narrow unanimous decision win over countryman Johnny Walker. The 37-year-old later pleaded with the UFC to extend his contract.

Also Read

Thiago Santos is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC light heavyweight division. Now that he's registered a win against the No.10 Walker, he's likely to maintain his spot in the top five.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Harvey Leonard

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far