"Colby is hell of a fighter" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs in on Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently offered fans her take on Colby Covington's upcoming clash against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. Despite having shared a contentious relationship with 'Chaos', Jedrzejczyk accepted that the UFC welterweight was an exceptional fighter.

While in conversation with The Schmo, the former champion extended her support towards her teammate Jorge Masvidal. She declared that he was being backed by the entire ATT community as fight night inches closer.

The Pole further admitted that she was betting in favor of 'Gamebred' to surprise Covington and the MMA faithful with his performance:

"F [Colby Covington], you know. But no, it's a big fight, you know. Probably, it's going to be one of the biggest fights of 2022. And Jorge Masvidal has this [American Top Team] nation behind his back, but Colby is hell of a fighter, very dedicated. I remember them both training here. They used to do training together for one and a half hour and do some extra training together after. So they both are very dedicated, very talented. But I feel like Jorge Masvidal is going to surprise like he did in the fight with Ben Askren or Darren Till, for example," said Jędrzejczyk.

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk's interaction with The Schmo right here:

Colby Covington shows off ripped physique in latest post

Colby Covington has seemingly been putting in the work when it comes to his physicality. In a recent post on Instagram, Covington shared a snap of himself and it seems like 'Chaos' is in great shape, poised to bring his long-standing feud with Masvidal to an end.

Check out Covington's post below:

"King of The Magic City."

Both Covington and Masvidal are currently coming off failed attemptss at the UFC welterweight title.

Furthermore, the former team mates have recorded two losses at the hands of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman over the course of their last five fights in the promotion.

They will look to return to winning ways in a massive grudge match that is set to take place on March 5 at UFC 272. Their clash will headline the fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

