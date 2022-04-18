Joe Rogan appears on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast 

Two of the biggest names in the podcast and entertainment business, Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson, recently featured in an episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

The podcast's official Twitter account shared a few snaps of the duo engrossed in conversation. The duo were also seen smoking marijuana together.

Rogan and Tyson were joined by Sebastian Joseph-Day. Joseph-Day is a Defensive Tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers, a football team part of the AFC in the NFL.

The episode is yet to be made available to Tyson and Rogan's fans all across the world. Based on the caption in the above post, it will likely drop on the 20th of April, a celebratory annual date for marijauna enthusiasts.

Mike Tyson reveals his tigers traveled with him to fight camps on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast

Mike Tyson has earned a significant amount of fame for being one of the greatest and hardest-hitting boxers in the history of the sport. However, he was infamous for his extravagant lifestyle as well. His fondness for big cats, in particular, has been well-documented.

Tyson owned three Bengal Tigers as pets when he was an active pro-boxer back in the day. During his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the former heavyweight champion offered some insight into how he would care for his lethal felines when he travels for fight camps.

Tyson revealed that his tigers would travel with him to every location that he visited, be it by road or air. He asserted that his team would be accompanied by his tigers in big 18-wheeler trucks in carriages and occasionally on aircraft.

"They came with me. I had an 18-wheeler. They had big trucks. They had big, they lived big, baby. I'm the heavyweight champ of the world. They lived big. When I go somewhere they'd go with me. Even if it takes days in the thing. I would have them expedited on the plane. I didn't care."

Check out Mike Tyson's full appearance on the JRE podcast below:

