Joe Rogan appears to take a shot at Pfizer to promote his stand up show, 'The Sacred Clown Tour'

Joe Rogan continues to rail against "big med." The popular podcaster recently took a dig at pharmaceutical giant Pfizer through an advertisement for his The Sacred Clown Tour standup comedy show.

On Instagram, the host of The Joe Rogan Experience posted a compilation of ads sponsored by Pfizer during news programs. The implication is that pharmaceutical companies are sponsoring the media to control the narrative.

The jab is the latest instance of Rogan's crusade against COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and the mainstream media. Rogan recently found himself in hot water after he announced that he contracted COVID-19 and claimed he had treated the disease with ivermectin. As a result, Rogan was criticized by American media pundits, including CNN, who reported that the comedian ingested a "horse dewormer."

However, Rogan clarified that a "well-established" doctor at Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance advised him to do so. He also suggested that ivermectin helped him recover from the virus.

In episode #1703 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator asked guest Tom Segura if he should file a lawsuit against the media giant for allegedly reporting false information about him. Rogan said:

"Bro, do I have to sue CNN? They're making shit up; they keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It's an American company. They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. And CNN is saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that's a lie."

Watch Joe Rogan's conversation with Tom Segura below:

Joe Rogan calls out CNN during his interview with Sanjay Gupta

Joe Rogan blasted CNN during his three-hour-long interview with the network's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta. In episode #1718, Rogan called out Gupta for CNN's coverage of his COVID-19 treatment. He said:

“Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that has been given out to billions and billions of people? ... Why would they lie and say that’s a horse dewormer?”

rr @remingtonreid Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta why CNN lied about Joe taking horse dewormer. Whole pod is worth a listen. Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta why CNN lied about Joe taking horse dewormer. Whole pod is worth a listen. https://t.co/uvPLwfINd7

Also Read

Gupta conceded that CNN "shouldn't have said" Rogan used a "horse dewormer" instead of the version of the drug that's given to people.

Following the interview, CNN published an essay penned by Gupta to address his appearance on Rogan's program. However, the medical reporter made no mention of Rogan calling out his publication and his concession.

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh