Joe Rogan celebrates House voting to decriminalize marijuana at federal level 

Joe Rogan recently took to social media to celebrate a bill that was recently passed to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. The bill was passed with a slim bipartisan majority.

The bill most importantly expunges the records of those who were convicted of non-violent cannabis offenses. It also offers the state the opportunity to regulate and profit from cannabis sales by levying a sales tax on it.

"LET'S F***ING GO!!"

The UFC color commentator has been a staunch advocate, calling for the legalization of marijuana for quite some time. He has openly discussed the medicinal and other benefits of cannabis' use on his highly acclaimed podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In fact, Rogan also struck a partnership with CbdMD Inc. to exclusively advertise marijuana-based products like cannabis-infused gummies and bath bombs on his Spotify-based podcast.

CBD (Cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, which is popularly used in relaxatives and beauty products. It is also legally allowed to be sold across the United States.

When Joe Rogan smoked marijuana with Elon Musk

Joe Rogan has been a very vocal proponent of the benefits of marijuana. He has discussed the issue widely on his podcast and passionately posted about the same on social media.

However, he is most popularly known for sharing a smoke of marijuana with Tesla head honcho Elon Musk. The duo shared a glass of whiskey alongside a joint of marijuana infused with tobacco on Episode No. 1169 of The JRE podcast.

Musk questioned whether the use of the substance was legal before taking a drag from the joint. The episode was shot in California, where the use of marijuana is considered legal.

The duo were also seen testing Musk's tunneling firm’s flamethrower. The South African-born businessman was seen weilding the tool in a post on social media by Rogan himself.

However, the puff of marijuana and the sip of whiskey cost Musk heavily, as it resulted in the downfall of Tesla's shares by 9%. In addition, the episode with Rogan also led to several investigations into the tech entrepreneur's history of drug use.

