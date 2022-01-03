Watch: Joe Rogan destroys heavy bag with powerful spinning back kicks

Joe Rogan has provided fans with a glimpse of his heavy bag and technique workout after recovering from a knee injury. The former taekwondo competitor shared a video on Instagram of him throwing thunderous spinning back kicks at a Muay Thai heavy bag.

Rogan seemingly kept the intensity and power of his kicks relatively consistent. He threw them in near-perfect form and sent the bag flying courtesy of the heavy strikes. The longtime UFC commentator and MMA analyst attached a statement to his post, highlighting that his knees are in much better shape than before.

Joe Rogan also credited MMA legend Georges St-Pierre for motivating him to get through the challenging workout. Rogan’s statement read as follows:

“Working on perishable skills. 10 rounds on the bag followed by technique work. I wanna sharpen everything up again now that my knees are feeling good. Many thanks to @ways2well for helping me with my injuries and @kneesovertoesguy for the knee strengthening instruction! And shoutout to the great @georgesstpierre for the inspiration from his @rootsoffight shirt!”

Watch Joe Rogan attack the Muay Thai heavy bag with spinning back kicks in the video below:

Joe Rogan on MMA icon Conor McGregor’s freakish power

Joe Rogan is known for his powerful strikes, particularly his spinning back kicks. The veteran martial artist is well-versed with the different aspects of the fight game, including power.

On a recent edition of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Joe Rogan expounded upon UFC megastar Conor McGregor’s “freakish power.” Being a powerful striker himself, he alluded to McGregor’s genius striking and combat skills.

Recalling the time ‘Notorious’ defeated the legendary Jose Aldo via KO just 13 seconds into their fight at UFC 194 in December 2015, Rogan said:

"He's just got that freakish punch. I mean that's just genius, he had a little bit of a cut over his right eyebrow from that punch. Look how genius this is, that's so genius. You know what's even more genius? He worked on the exact same thing and he mimicked what he was going to do, in the green room. There's a video of him, Conor, Conor pretending to be Aldo and then him showing what he's going to do and counter. He does the exact same move in the green room, knowing in the dressing room, knowing that's going to be the fight.”

Joe Rogan continues to work as a UFC commentator, albeit not as often as he used to a few years ago. Rogan is currently one of the world's top podcasters and also enjoys a successful career as a standup comedian.

