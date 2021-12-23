"He's just got that freakish punch" - Joe Rogan on the KO power of Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan has praised Conor McGregor's incredible power and his popular left-hand shot.

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan looked back on Conor McGregor's fight against Jose Aldo from 2015 and stated that the Irishman has freakish punching power.

Joe Rogan went on to praise Conor McGregor for his 13-second knockout of Aldo. He further spoke regarding the video of 'The Notorious' practicing the left-hook counter in his locker room prior to the fight, the same shot he went on to knockout the Brazilian with.

"He's just got that freakish punch. I mean that's just genius, he had a little bit of a cut over his right eyebrow from that punch. Look how genius this is, that's so genius. You know what's even more genius? He worked on the exact same thing and he mimicked what he was going to do, in the green room. There's a video of him, Conor, Conor pretending to be Aldo and then him showing what he's going to do and counter. He does the exact same move in the green room, knowing in the dressing room, knowing that's going to be the fight." - said Joe Rogan.

Conor McGregor beat Jose Aldo to become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion

Conor McGregor defeated Jose Aldo to win the undisputed UFC featherweight title in 2015 in 13 seconds.

Heading into the fight, McGregor and Aldo engaged in an incredibly heated rivalry, one that took the UFC by storm and became the primary talking point of the promotion that year.

In the lead-up to the fight, Conor McGregor had beaten Chad Mendes to win the interim UFC featherweight title and marked his first championship win in the promotion. Mendes replaced Aldo on short-notice at the event, and McGregor claimed the interim championship in the process.

At UFC 194, McGregor defeated 'The King of Rio' in spectacular fashion, as he caught him with a left-hand shot and knocked him out. Since that night in 2015, both men have had varying degrees of success in the promotion.

McGregor went on to win the UFC lightweight title the following year and became one of the most popular athletes on the planet over proceeding years. Aldo, on the other hand, went on to capture the featherweight title once again, before losing it to Max Holloway. 'The King of Rio' is currently enjoying a career renaissance down at 135lbs.

Currently, neither McGregor nor Aldo have a next set opponent or fight date.

