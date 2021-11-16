"Nate Diaz will find out if you're for real" - Joe Rogan explains why he would be interested in watching the Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Joe Rogan has given his take on a potential matchup between arguably the biggest rising prospect in MMA right now, Khamzat Chimaev, and the fan favorite from Stockton, Nate Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev recently choked out Li Jinglaing at UFC 267, and has since entered the top 10 of the welterweight division. Fights with Belal Muhammad and Neil Magny have been touted by many as reasonable next steps for 'Borz'.

UFC president Dana White has instead hinted that Nate Diaz could be a potential opponent.

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan weighed up the pro's of Khamzat Chimaev fighting an opponent such as Nate, noting that the Stockton brawler will reveal whether 'Borz' is truly 'for real.'

Joe Rogan had the following to say about Khamzat Chimaev:

"I want to see him against a top flight guy. Neil Magny will show you what you are... Nate Diaz will find out if your for real. Nate Diaz- like with Leon. Nate Diaz getting- losing that fight until the fifth round and then cracking Leon, and having Leon in real f***ing serious trouble... Nate is a beast. He's such a f***ing warrior... What I like is Nate getting paid. You know, if Nate gets paid big for that fight, if they set up a main event somewhere. With Khamzat and Nate for like a title elimination fight. I think if every fight went 100 round Nate would never lose."

Who will Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent be?

Whilst Dana White did hint that there was a strong chance the UFC books Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz next, recent reports indicate 'Borz' might be facing another top welterweight.

As per Frontkick Online, Khamzat Chimaev is in early talks with the UFC to face off against No.2-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns. The full report went as follows:

"Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing ..."

