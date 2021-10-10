'All hail The Gypsy King!' - Joe Rogan left in awe after incredible heavyweight trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder delivered a modern classic at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury scored an emphatic victory over 'The Bronze Bomber', knocking him out at 01:11 of the eleventh round.

Joe Rogan was left in awe after the incredible heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The UFC color commentator took to social media to hail 'The Gypsy King' for his incredible performance.

Here's Joe Rogan's Instagram post in the aftermath of the event:

It was all fireworks in Las Vegas as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went toe-to-toe in one of the greatest title fights in heavyweight history. Fury scored a knockdown over Wilder in the third round before getting dropped twice by the American in the fourth.

While they had even exchanges over the next couple of rounds, Wilder started to show signs of fatigue in the second half of the fight. Tyson Fury looked dominant towards the end and dropped a tired Wilder for the second time in Round 10. Deontay Wilder was unable to continue after suffering a third knockdown in the 11th round.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have faced each other on two previous occasions. While the first outing ended in a controversial split draw, Fury was dominant in the rematch, scoring a seventh-round TKO win. Deontay Wilder later blamed the loss on his legs getting worn out due to his heavy costume.

Ahead of their massive trilogy fight, Joe Rogan discussed the second outing between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Rogan dismissed Wilder's excuses as "crazy talk." Rogan said in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience:

"The idea that Deontay Wilder, with a 40-pound outfit on, that it killed his legs walking to the ring, that's crazy talk. I don't understand why he would say that. I mean, maybe it's true... It's possible. It might have wore him out."

According to Joe Rogan, Tyson Fury swayed the momentum in his favor in the third round of the fight. Crediting 'The Gypsy King', Rogan said:

"The real big thing happened in the third round when Tyson Fury... he put that jab in his face and hit him with a beautiful overhand right right on the ear and dropped him... he was bleeding out of his ear, so that's a significant injury. It could be a ruptured eardrum."

