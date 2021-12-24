"Felder beat the f*** out of him" - Joe Rogan recalls Charles Oliveira's last UFC loss

Joe Rogan recalled the most recent UFC loss of lightweight champion Charles Oliveira during the most recent episode of his podcast.

Oliveira is on a ten-fight winning streak since losing to Paul Felder via TKO at UFC 218 in December 2017. He defeated Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 to make his first successful title defense.

Speaking in episode 1751 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the renowned commentator and comedian spoke about how Felder dominated 'Do Bronx' and proved his status as an elite fighter.

"Don't look at who he was five years ago or six years ago. Look who he is right now. I do not think it was that long ago. He had a fight with Felder. And he got Felder I believe in a guillotine. Then Felder got out of it, smashed him and stopped him. But Felder is the f***ing man. You know people forget how goddamn good Paul Felder is. He may have retired and may have never won the title. But Felder is an absolutely elite fighter. There is a thing when you get to the top level of a division, any given Saturday night [anything can happen]. He eventually wound up on top [of Oliveira] and Felder beat the f*** out of him," said Rogan.

'The Irish Dragon' holds a 17-6 record in his professional mixed martial arts career. He announced his retirement from the sport while on commentary at UFC Vegas 27 earlier this year.

Charles Oliveira holds multiple solo and tied records in the UFC

Charles Oliveira is one of the longest-tenured fighters in UFC history. He owns several records in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

The 32-year-old Brazilian has the most finishes (18), most submission wins (15) and the most 'Performance of the Night' (12) awards in the UFC.

Most performance of the night bonuses- 12 UFC Records that Charles Oliveira holds:Most finishes- 18Most submissions- 15Most submissions in the Lightweight division- 9Most submissions in the Featherweight division- 6Most post fight bonuses- 18Most performance of the night bonuses- 12 https://t.co/GbY8Ezxv1N

Charles Oliveira is tied with Donald Cerrone for the most post-fight bonuses in UFC history. Meanwhile, he possesses the fifth highest finishes-per-win percentage in the promotion with a 90% success (18 out of 20).

As of now, Oliveira's next fight has yet to be booked. However, he's rumored to be taking on former UFC interim champion Justin Gaethje sometime in 2022.

