"Everything he does is perfect" - Joe Rogan says Charles Oliveira is 'one of the most interesting guys to watch' in the UFC

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan was full of praise for lightweight king Charles Oliveira during his most recent podcast appearance.

Rogan commended 'Do Bronx' for his "beautiful" movement and technical excellence. While in conversation with fellow comedian Theo Von, Rogan said:

"But Oliveira is so technical, man! He's like, so beautiful when he moves, man. Everything he does is perfect. His jiu-jitsu is perfect, his striking is perfect... It's just beautiful, he's very technical. Everything he throws, his punches, his kicks, even his submissions, it's all perfect technique. He is one of the most interesting guys to watch for me because he never looks out of position... If you want to study someone's technique who is great at jiu-jitsu, who is great at striking, you can study Oliveira's technique..."

Charles Oliveira is set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 11. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom will defend his undisputed lightweight title against 'The Diamond' for the very first time.

Although Charles Oliveira is a massive underdog going into the fight, 'Do Bronx' has also outclassed elite opponents like Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler in the UFC.

Furthermore, Charles Oliveira also holds the record for the most finishes in UFC history.

Charles Oliveira on his upcoming fight with Dustin Poirier: says he has more weapons than 'The Diamond'

Charles Oliveira recently spoke about his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier and claimed that he possesses way more weapons than the Louisiana native.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, 'Do Bronx' was quick to point out that even though the MMA community might be underestimating him, he has more ways to finish the fight.

He said:

On [December] 11, we’ll be there to prove who’s best and who’s not the best. There’s not much to say...I think I have way more weapons than him. All you guys that think [he’s No. 1], watch his last fight and watch my last fight, see what I’m good at and what he’s good at...strikers took him down way too easily, and you know what happens if I take him down. I have my jiu-jitsu. I respect him a lot, but I want to remain champion, I want to keep this belt here..." (Translated by MMA Fighting)

