"He didn't do that bad" - Joe Rogan gives his take on Nick Diaz's return at UFC 266

Joe Rogan has reacted to Nick Diaz's return performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

While speaking on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old UFC color commentator and stand-up comedian gave Diaz more credit than many in the MMA community have. However, he did suggest that being away from the octagon for more than six years likely played a part in the Stockton native's defeat against 'Ruthless'.

"My thing about Nick Diaz is, like, when I looked at him physically, I was like, 'I don't know how much he's been training.' When Nick was in his prime, he was really lean... I don't think you can just jump back in that easy after six years out of the sport. I think you probably need more time to prepare... I don't know how much time he had to prepare and why they agreed to do a fight on short notice."

The podcast host did, however, admit that Diaz had his moments in the fight and may have performed better if he had been given more time to prepare.

"He didn't do that bad for a guy that was out six [years]. You know, Robbie Lawler was pressuring him and he was putting it on him and he was definitely getting the better of the exchanges, but it's not like Nick Diaz didn't have his moments. he definitely did. He would just have to have way more time to prepare and he would have to really be, like, ready to go. Like the old Nick Diaz, like the Nick Diaz that fought Anderson Silva, like the Nick Diaz that fought Georges St-Pierre, like the Nick Diaz that fought Paul Daley in Strikeforce. I mean, that dude was a f*****g killer."

Catch Joe Rogan's assessment of Nick Diaz's UFC 266 performance below:

You can also listen to the entire episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast below:

Nick Diaz outstruck Robbie Lawler in the first two rounds of their rematch at UFC 266

According to official UFC statistics, Nick Diaz landed more strikes than Robbie Lawler in the first two rounds of their fight at UFC 266.

However, it was irrelevant because in the third round, Lawler landed a check hook that dropped Diaz. The Stockton star decided not to continue the fight and 'Ruthless' was declared the winner via a TKO.

