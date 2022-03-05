"Who the f*** kicks your leg better than Gaethje" - Joe Rogan thinks fight against Justin Gaethje could be "dangerous" for Conor McGregor

During the latest episode of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan insisted that Justin Gaethje—despite his love of keeping the fight standing—is a tough matchup for Conor McGregor.

'The Highlight' has earned himself a meeting with Charles Oliveira on May 7. The pair will battle it out for the lightweight title when they serve as the UFC 274 headliner in two months' time.

While discussing a potential opponent for Conor McGregor upon his return to the Octagon, Joe Rogan claimed that Justin Gaethje may not be the smartest comeback fight for the Irishman, saying:

"Gaethje's very dangerous for a guy like Conor. If Gaethje beats Oliveira, Gaethje versus Conor is a dangerous fight for Conor cause who the f*** kicks your legs better than Gaethje?... His boxing's ferocious too... His leg kicks are some of the best in the game."

Continuing with his praise for the 33-year-old, Rogan had this to say:

"He also is a great wrestler too. And Gaethje will kick your leg from inside a tie up... His hips are so flexible, he could throw those tight leg kicks... His highlight reel is some of the best leg kicking I've ever seen in the lightweight division, it's f****** amazing."

Although McGregor could enjoy some success on the feet, Joe Rogan believes the devastating kicking of Justin Gaethje would be a major problem for the former featherweight champion.

It remains to be seen whether Conor McGregor will return to his best once he steps foot inside the cage again. This is mainly due to the horrific leg break that occurred the last time we saw the Irishman inside the Octagon.

Who is the ideal comeback fight for Conor McGregor?

As we approach his inevitable return to the sport, we question who the perfect matchup would be for Conor McGregor once he recovers from his injury and is ready to compete.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The sooner the better this leg heals fully and we can get the fuck back going again, Proper! It’s coming 100%!

With a title fight still not beyond the realms of possibility, as stated by Dana White, the former two-division UFC champion will have no shortage of competitors lining up to fight him.

While he is a highly experienced grappler with a BJJ black belt, Tony Ferguson is best known for his love of breaking fighters down on the feet, meaning their long-lasting rivalry could be the exact match for McGregor to come back to.

Furthermore, a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz would also make a lot of sense. Especially considering the fact that the Stockton native has only one fight left on his UFC contract.

