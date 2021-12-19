"His leg is hanging off" - John Kavanagh claims Conor McGregor was doing bench presses one day after breaking his leg at UFC 264

John Kavanagh has revealed that Conor McGregor was doing bench presses the very next day after he suffered a horrific leg injury at UFC 264.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Kavanagh was asked about what lies ahead for McGregor, to which he answered:

“Yeah, I’m not sure about that [McGregor's return]. But what I was curious to see, you know, because look – The guy has achieved it all. He’s got the money. He had the belts. He had the accolades. He did all that, and then, you know, terrible injury like this. And I’m kind of sitting back to look at him and see what his reactions are; what his words are. Is it at this point? We’ve got to go through all that training again."

Kavanagh added:

There was never a hint of stepping back. It was right away, ‘Okay, what can I do?’ The following day, after the injury, he’s bench pressing. His leg is hanging off, and he’s bench pressing because he could do that. So, that’s Conor’s approach.”

Furthermore, Kavanagh suggested that his student is constantly trying to become a better version of himself and is always eager to compete. He added that McGregor's only motivation to compete is his love of MMA, and that it’s not about the money for ‘The Notorious’.

John Kavanagh provides update on Conor McGregor's injury

Conor McGregor sustained a lower leg injury during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. ‘The Notorious’ lost the fight via first-round TKO. Regardless, he’s vowed to return stronger than ever.

John Kavanagh opened up on McGregor’s comeback and said that the former two-division champion will likely be ready to fight again in the early summer of 2022. Kavanagh said:

“Yeah, we’re not back MMA training yet, but he can do all like, strength and conditioning. And he’s being sensible about the approach. I do a little bit of talks with schools. I go around local schools in Dublin. I will always use him as an example of what we can do in life when we get setbacks. There’s nobody that comes back better than him.”

Kavanagh opined that Conor McGregor is one of the rare individuals who can use losses to fuel themselves and improve upon their training methods. Whether or not the enigmatic Irishman continues to fight at lightweight or returns to the welterweight division in 2022 remains to be seen.

