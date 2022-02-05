John Kavanagh hints that Conor McGregor's return might be against Nate Diaz - The trilogy would be a fan-favorite 

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh has seemingly answered one of the biggest questions on the minds of most MMA fans across the globe - who is the Irishman's next opponent?

According to Kavanagh, McGregor is likely to settle his rivalry with Nate Diaz in a much-anticipated trilogy fight upon his imminent return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor initially expressed a desire to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in his next fight. However, with Oliveira fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, it became clear that the Irishman wouldn't fight for the title next. During a recent interview with Fox Sports, Kavanagh hinted that the trilogy fight with Nate Diaz could be McGregor's next fight.

#UFC25Years The Greatest UFC fight of all-time - as voted on by YOU! @NateDiaz209 vs @TheNotoriousMMA 2 - UFC 202 - Aug. 20, 2016 The Greatest UFC fight of all-time - as voted on by YOU!🏆 @NateDiaz209 vs @TheNotoriousMMA 2 - UFC 202 - Aug. 20, 2016 🏆 #UFC25Years https://t.co/vjdEPwJzMY

However, Kavanagh said the Irishman is at the stage of his career where he's looking for interesting matchups. He named the likes of Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway as potential opponents for McGregor. He said:

"Probably the Diaz trilogy would be a fan favorite but yeah let's just get him back healthy, ready and back competing."

John Kavanagh reveals whether Conor McGregor will continue to compete as a lightweight

McGregor's latest pictures show that he has bulked up recently and according to 'The Notorious', he's walking around at above 190lbs right now. The revelation has left people wondering whether McGregor will ever compete in the lightweight division again.

According to his head coach, the former two-division champion won't have any problem cutting down to 155lbs when required.

"I don't think it'll be all that difficult to be honest. He's made some fairly dramatic weight cuts in the past. 155 seems to suit his frame pretty well so at the moment yeah, maybe light heavyweight he's more suited towards but I think by the time it's probably summertime, we're looking for him to step back in there, the weight will be back down again," Kavanagh said.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. The Irishman is expected to return to the octagon later this year. According to Kavanagh, McGregor is likely to start full-fledged MMA training very soon.

