Conor McGregor's long-term coach, John Kavanagh, thanks 'The Notorious' for gifting him with a new car

John Kavanagh recently thanked Conor McGregor and his Irish whiskey company for gifting him a new set of wheels. The superstar has been training under coach John Kavanagh since 2005 at his gym in Dublin.

Conor McGregor gave the coach an upgrade to his brand new Ford Ranger Wildtrak truck. The upgrade includes full-body vinyl branding from the Irish superstar's whisky company, Proper Twelve.

Posting an image of his newly upgraded wheels, Kavanagh thanked the fighter and his company as he wrote:

"Huge thanks to @properwhiskey and of course The King of Whiskey @thenotoriousmma for the upgrade in wheels. Looking damn good in the sunshine outside @sbgireland #fordrangerwildtrak."

Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. 'Notorious' broke his lower left tibia during the fight and has been out of commission since.

However, a recent tweet from the Irish superstar suggests that he has recovered sufficiently to return to training soon.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @John_Kavanagh top man coach can’t wait to get back on the mats! Buzzing! top man coach can’t wait to get back on the mats! Buzzing! @John_Kavanagh 😂😂❤️ top man coach can’t wait to get back on the mats! Buzzing!

With news of his return to the octagon making headlines, many people are speculating on who he should face. The fighter has recently expressed interest in competing for the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor said:

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I feel confident against Usman. A jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him."

Stephen Thompson talks about downside of being as famous as Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is the poster boy of the UFC for a reason. The Irishman has a charismatic ability to attract people and hence is able to generate the most revenue for the promotion. He also happens to be one of the highest paid athletes in the world. The fighter also seemingly holds a massive net worth of $200 million.

forbes.com/sites/brettkni… Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. forbes.com/sites/brettkni… https://t.co/fS4yXD3hub

Stephen Thompson, however, believes that fame and fortune come at the expense of one's privacy. He also mentioned how it has a negative impact on a person's personal life with his family.

The 39-year-old UFC welterweight contender stated that such public fame also jeopardizes one's freedom and safety:

"That's got to be tiring. Especially having and trying to have a family. On top of that, privacy for your kids, privacy for your honey. Oh just eyes on you at all times. And not always good, that's what you got to worry about. You've got bad people."

