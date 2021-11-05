"They love him" - John McCarthy believes Khamzat Chimaev is a few fights away from a title shot because the UFC 'wants to bring him up fast'

MMA broadcaster John McCarthy believes UFC's rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev needs just one or two more wins in the promotion in order to fight for the title.

Speaking on the 'Weighing In' podcast, 'Big John' stated that the UFC was looking to promote 'Borz' in a quick manner and the Chechen-born Swede needed just a couple more wins to get himself into the welterweight title picture.

"I'm telling you, [Khamzat] Chimaev is one or two fights away from fighting for the title. They love him. They love him, they want him and they wanna bring him up fast," said John McCarthy.

You can watch the full episode of the 'Weighing In' podcast below:

After a stellar performance against Li Jingliang at UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev has become the talk of the town. The 27-year-old made easy work of 'The Leech' and finished him via a rear-naked choke in the opening round of their bout last weekend.

The Chechen-born Swede now has four wins in the promotion and all have been finishes. Another impressive feat to note is that 'Borz' has won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for each of his four outings in the Octagon.

With the way Chimaev has been running through his competition, it might not take him long to contest for the UFC welterweight title.

Kamaru Usman reacts to a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev

In an interview with Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on potentially fighting Khamzat Chimaev for the title. He said:

“I think, you know, he’s a young guy that’s doing what he’s supposed to do with the opposition that he’s presented. You know, he’s doing the right thing and I’m proud of him. More power to him, you know, to be able to do that with guys, you know, that are presented to you at a certain level. He’s doing an A+ job with these guys... You know, if I’m still here, by the time he’s here, and that time comes; then we’ll talk about that, and we’ll deal with that.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar