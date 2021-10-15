"If they don't, they're gonna look bad" - John McCarthy believes the UFC has to offer Leon Edwards a title fight if he beats Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards should be next in line for a welterweight title shot if he beats Jorge Masvidal, according to former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy.

McCarthy believes the UFC won't have a choice but to grant Edwards the opportunity if he snags a tenth straight victory. In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"In reality, they have to. If they don't, they're gonna look bad. The guy has beaten everybody that they put in front of him since his last loss over 10 fights ago. You cannot deny that the guy is one of the best welterweights in the world. And if he gets past Masvidal – you're talking about a guy who in his last fight fought for the title. Now, if [Edwards] gets past him, there's no way in the world they can deny that Leon Edwards deserves a shot against (Kamaru) Usman."

A huge segment of fans believe Edwards' championship opportunity is long overdue. The British fighter is only behind champion Kamaru Usman and octagon legend Georges St-Pierre for the longest active winning streak in the UFC welterweight division. The last time 'Rocky' lost a fight was also against the reigning champion almost six years ago.

Watch 'Big' John McCarthy talk about Leon Edwards' title prospects:

For now, though, Edwards will have to prove his worth against former title challenger Jorge Masvidal. Usman, on the other hand, will defend his crown against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 next month.

Leon Edwards says his fight with Jorge Masvidal is 'personal'

The rivalry between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal began when the two engaged in a backstage brawl at the O2 Arena in London, England, in 2019. The incident is famously known among MMA fans as 'three-piece and a soda.'

Years after their encounter, Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will finally settle their differences inside the octagon. As far as 'Rocky' is concerned, fighting Masvidal is not just another contest. In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Edwards said:

"The finish comes first and the win comes after," Edwards told Helwani. "I'm going out there to put him away. I'm not going out there just to win the fight; I'm going out there to hurt him and to put him away. That is my aim."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh