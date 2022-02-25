John McCarthy suggests blockbuster clash for Bobby Green if he upsets Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 202

Bobby Green recently won a lot of plaudits for accepting a short-notice fight to face the terrifying Islam Makhachev. The unranked lightweight looks to leapfrog the entire division with a win this weekend over Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate and protege.

Although many are giving him a slim chance of coming away victorious on the night, John McCarthy believes Conor McGregor is next up for Green should he win on Saturday.

In a recent episode of his podcast with Josh Thomson, the former referee claimed the UFC has it all figured out for the lightweight division. McCarthy insisted that the Russian slide far down the rankings if he doesn't get his hand raised on fight night.

"I will tell you right now, the UFC already has this planned out... If Bobby Green beats Islam, Islam you will see drop all the way from number four into the top 15, he'll be at 10 or so."

The Bellator broadcaster then explained that a potential superfight with 'The Notorious' could be in line for Green if he manages to derail the Islam Makhachev hype train.

"The next fight for Bobby Green will be Conor McGregor... Because, if Conor McGregor, [ranked] at nine right now, gets the win against Bobby, that catapults him right into putting him into a championship fight right away."

The long-term MMA official assumes this is the ideal plan for the promotion in order to get McGregor back into the title picture following his back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

While there is, of course, no official plan for the two to meet in the Octagon, John McCarthy would welcome the fight with open arms.

"I would love to see Bobby Green and Conor fight, I think it would be awesome, they've already got it planned out."

Check out McCarthy's and Thomson's thoughts during the latest episode of Weighing Interjection, below:

Could Conor McGregor make his comeback against Bobby Green?

With Conor McGregor eyeing an octagon return after suffering a broken leg in his last outing, there will be no shortage of fighters lining up to fight the Irishman.

A win over Islam Makhachev could see Bobby get that honor, and realistically, this could be the ideal fight for Conor as he hopes to regain momentum in order to reclaim his lightweight throne.

The former two-division UFC champion has not often been outclassed on the feet during his time in the cage. However, Green could pose problems to the 33-year-old as he brilliantly combines stinging jabs, slick footwork and head movement to break down his opponents.

Tune in on February 26 to see Green test himself against grappling wizard Islam Makhachev.

Edited by Genci Papraniku