"He's not a thug" - John McCarthy claims Nick Diaz is not what people perceive him to be

Nick Diaz is often perceived as a 'thug' owing to his persona, history and fighting style. However, former UFC referee John McCarthy claims Diaz is more than that.

According to John McCarthy, Nick Diaz's perception amongst fans doesn't resemble how the Stockton native really is as a person. McCarthy believes Diaz is 'intellectual' and cares deeply about anything he is involved with. The former UFC referee told Josh Thompson on a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast:

"Nick [Diaz] is as tough as they come and I love the guy. And I think, you know, he's such a good guy and he's got a persona that people...you know, the perception of what he is and who he truly is, its two different things. And he is a good f***ing guy who will spend time with people and give you the shirt off his back if its something that he looks at as important. He's not what people perceive him to be, is you know just thug. He's not a thug. He's very intellectual as far as what he cares about, he is involved with. He cares about it deeply, he will help other people with it."

Catch the full Weighing In podcast below:

When Nick Diaz destroyed a thug in a nightclub

Nick Diaz has been out of the octagon for three years when a drunk guy at a nightclub started on him in 2018. Diaz made quick work of the poor fellow, dispatching him with a barrage of knees and elbows.

Hollywood star Marlon Wayans, a witness, provided a detailed account of the incident. Wayans said in an interview with TMZ Sports:

"I said 'Brah, you f**king with the wrong dude.' He goes 'F**k that, bro. You don't know me. I'm gonna f**k [him up].' Nick grabbed his ass ... Pop! Pop! Pop! Three elbows. Pop! Pop! Two knees. Fight was over. Blood everywhere. I just tapped the dude and said, 'I told yo' ass!'"

Catch Marlon Wayans' account of the Nick Diaz fight below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Nick Diaz returned to the octagon earlier this year to face fellow veteran Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 after a long hiatus. The 38-year-old Diaz, however, went on to lose the fight in the third round via TKO.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim