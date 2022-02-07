John McCarthy comes in defense of Joe Rogan amid N-word controversy - "He doesn't have a racist bone in his body" 

John McCarthy recently voiced his support for Joe Rogan after the UFC commentator found himself tangled in yet another controversy when a video of him saying the 'N Word' went viral.

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy defended Rogan, saying:

"First off, Joe Rogan's incredible, and I want to say that I've known Joe since UFC 12, that's when he was first hired to be the backstage guy... You could see that [he had] a pretty good grasp of what's going on in the world of martial arts. This guy's kind of smart. People are always going to take shots at the people at the top. Joe Rogan's at the top. [He's] as good a human being and he doesn't have a racist bone in his body."

He further went on to state that Rogan has helped numerous people start their own podcasts and has always been generous to those seeking his help.

A compilation of Rogan saying the 'N word' recently went viral on social media. The video comprised clips of the renowned comedian and television personality using the ethnic slur on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan addresses the controversy behind the viral video

Reacting to the viral, demeaning compilation video which showed him using the 'N Word', Joe Rogan said that he has never had any racist intentions in his life.

Rogan also admitted that he was horrified by the montage, which he feels was taken out of context. The famed podcaster stated that instead of saying the 'N-word', he often uttered the word itself during conversations on his podcast.

In a video posted to his Instagram, he said:

“I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years... But for a long time, instead of saying the 'N-word', I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing... It's not my word to use and I'm well aware of that now. But for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

Rogan went on to admit that he regrets using the word. However, he also knows there's "nothing" he can do about it as the wrong message has already been transmitted.

Watch Joe Rogan's full statement below:

