"These sons of bi***es taking more money" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss the increase in UFC PPV prices

UFC pay-per-view prices were recently increased to $74.99 from $69.99, inviting criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Former referee John McCarthy and former lightweight Josh Thomson have weighed in on the hike in prices ahead of the year's opening pay-per-view on January 22.

McCarthy wasn't pleased with the increase, even though he understood that it was part of the game. The veteran MMA voice noted that the company started off with prices as low as $14.99. John McCarthy told Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast:

"These sons of bi***es taking more money man. What do you do? It's like everyone else isn't taking enough money. Oh now, you're going to...You gotta figure it's just part of the game. More money, $75 for a pay-per-view anymore. UFC started off at $14.99."

The recent increase in price marks the third hike since the promotion struck a deal with ESPN. One year ago, ESPN increased pay-per-view rates to $64.99 from the previous price of $59.99, starting with UFC 257.

The ESPN+ PPV Package also saw its price rise from $89.98 to $99.98. The monthly and yearly subscription fee for ESPN+ remain unaffected at $6.99 and $69.99, respectively.

Does the UFC PPV price affect fighter pay?

Josh Thomson went on to explain how the increase in pay-per-view rates might affect fighter pay negotiations. According to Thomson, a fighter's cut is based on the amount of pay-per-view sales generated.

Thomson believes the increased rates could mean lesser pay for fighters because fans might opt out of buying altogether.

"Let's say for a 75 to a 100 dollars pay-per-view you've to hit 75,000 to 100,000 pay-per-view buys. And once they hit that number, you start getting a percentage of your negotiated value. Say you are guaranteed $3 per pay-per-view. Well, for the first set from 75 to 100, you are getting like a dollar of it. And then after that, you're getting like a dollar fifty, after you get to a 150,000. Then it goes to two hundred, 2 dollars. Based on how many buys you get and then Conor would say, 'There's levels to this game.' You need to have levels, you need to go 100 to 150, 150 to 200 and then probably your negotiated value goes up everytime it hits that number."

Given that the promotion boasted the best nine-month financial report in its history just two months ago, the rise in prices certainly came as a surprise. It remains to be seen whether the number of buys will be affected and if the number of illegal streams will rise as a result.

