"It’s never been more expensive to be an MMA fan" - Ariel Helwani reacts to ESPN increasing UFC PPV price

Ariel Helwani has reacted to the recent surge in prices of UFC pay-per-view events.

Helwani took to Twitter to question the UFC's stance on fighter pay. According to Helwani, if the pay-per-view price is being increased, there must be a hike in fighter payouts as well.

"It's never been more expensive to be an MMA fan," said Ariel Helwani. "The UFC has never been more profitable. Everything is doing great. Sponsorships, gate, buys, ratings. Best year ever! So is it wrong to wonder why the fighter's cut/pay isn't increasing, as well? Of course not."

It was reported on Wednesday that ESPN is increasing the price of UFC pay-per-view on the streaming service ESPN+ from $69.99 to $74.99, representing a $5 increase.

With that, the popular platform also increased the annual subscription rate by $10, from $89.98 to $99.98.

This amendment in pricing marks the third surge in pay-per-view prices that the MMA fanbase has been hit with.

Before ESPN became the exclusive broadcasting platform for UFC pay-per-views, the price of the events was $59.99. It was then raised to $64.99 in 2020 and $69.99 in 2021.

The organization's first event to charge the revised amount will be UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane. The event is scheduled to take place on January 22.

Sean O'Malley explains why the UFC will never agree to Jake Paul's demands

Dana White was recently under attack by Jake Paul, and the fighters who surprisingly supported him, for not increasing the minimum fighter pay.

Bantamweight Sean O'Malley tried to reason why White refuses to increase the minimum pay despite increasing pressure from fans and fighters.

According to 'Suga':

"I don't even blame him. It's like some of these f***ing people have zero following. They're not making the UFC $100,000. They aren't making the UFC $50,000. They're not making the UFC any money really. But that's just from a business perspective. From Dana's business perspective. I can see that."

Watch the full episode below:

Popular celebrities in the combat sports world, such as Jake Paul, have been openly accusing Dana White of underpaying UFC fighters.

Paul recently offered to step into the world of MMA in a challenge posed to Dana White. The 24-year-old listed out a number of demands in favor of the fighters in exchange for him signing a 1-fight deal with the UFC to fight Jorge Masvidal.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

White responded to Paul's challenge with a heated reply . The UFC president was sure to make his disdain for 'The Problem Child' clear, calling the 24-year-old ''stupid".

