"It's over" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson on Marlon Moraes removing his gloves after latest UFC loss to Song Yadong

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson recently gave their reactions to UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes' rumored retirement.

Moraes suffered a devastating first-round knockout loss to Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 50 this past weekend, marking his fourth straight stoppage defeat.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, the duo seemed to be in disbelief about the retirement rumor.

'Big John' said:

"It's' over. He took the gloves off."

During the conversation, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson also discussed how Moraes' desperation to prove himself after three consecutive defeats might have affected his latest performance against Yadong. Thomson said:

"Marlon Moraes had a great career. He's a phenomenal fighter. What you have to remember is that...you are not used to losing. And then when you lost one, you're like whatever you got you know you get back. You get your next win, no big deal. But when you lose two in a row... you are like 'S**t I have to get the third.' Then you lose three and you're just trying to figure out like what's going on...When you're out there you're a shadow of what you were when you hadn't,"

Towards the end of the clip, the duo were of the view that Moraes should not let his last defeat get to him and suggested that he could take on a bout with a fighter like Dominick Cruz to revive himself.

Watch the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

John McCarthy gives his prediction for Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 274

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, veteran MMA referee John McCarthy was of the view that the odds weren’t in favor of Tony Ferguson as it was a three-round fight. McCarthy did, however, add that Chandler has more power than ‘El Cucuy’ and has also faced stronger opponents than him.

Speaking about the upcoming lightweight bout, John McCarthy said:

"At this point, Tony has slowed down, you got to be honest with it. And the speed is a factor in this fight. Uh, Tony's submission abilities are good but Chandler has gone with guys that are better and have tried to lock him up and he fights his way through all of them. He is not gonna tap either on any submission he will not give in. So, I don't see submission being a problem, the three rounds is a problem. In the fact that Tony does have a pace but Tony does not have the power to really hurt Michael that much."

Watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

‘Iron’ and Ferguson are all set to square off at the co-main event of UFC 274 scheduled for May 7, 2022, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, United States.

