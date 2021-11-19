"He can still get better" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson explain why Max Holloway hasn't hit his peak yet and break down what could stop 'Blessed' from peaking

Max Holloway recently made a statement with a strong and decisive performance against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42. 'Big' John McCarthy recently drew the MMA community's attention towards everything that 'Blessed' has going for him.

While in conversation with Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy opened up about Max Holloway. He refuted any and all claims that said Holloway was past his prime at the age of 29.

"[Max Holloway] hasn't peaked already. At 29 he is fighting as well as he's ever fought. Can he still get better? Yeah, he can still get better. Not by much, but he can definitely get better. He's still got a rock for a chin. He's got incredible standup and he's even got good ground game that he does not get credit for. So no, he is not close to the end."

Catch the recent episode of the Weighing In podcast with Josh Thompson and John McCarthy:

Josh Thompson reveals what Max Holloway needs to do to prolong his prime

Josh Thompson subsequently echoed the same sentiment at John McCarthy and admitted that Holloway had not yet peaked. However, he was inching closer to it by the day.

He revealed that the former featherweight champion had to work on his ground game to further bolster his arsenal of skills.

"I don't believe he's peaked either. I think he's close to his peak. The way he can peak even more is if he starts to utilize his grappling and his wrestling a little bit more. Because that will mix it all up. People have gotten used to his boxing style now, he's going to have to make an adjustment. He's going to have to start switching to southpaw, utilizing his grappling more to avoid that calf kick."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



1️⃣ Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed



💥 Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns



🚫 The only fighter in UFC history to have at least 25 fights and never get knocked down Milestone night for @BlessedMMA at #UFCVegas42 1️⃣ Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed💥 Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns🚫 The only fighter in UFC history to have at least 25 fights and never get knocked down Milestone night for @BlessedMMA at #UFCVegas42:1️⃣ Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed💥 Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns🚫 The only fighter in UFC history to have at least 25 fights and never get knocked down https://t.co/R9XLJwcuMI

Having emerged triumphant in his most recent outing in the octagon, Max Holloway may be looking to bag another shot against Alexander Volkanovski to close out their trilogy saga. Whether the UFC offers him the opportunity to do the same is something that remains to be seen.

