"They both sucked" - John McCarthy reacts to Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

John McCarthy expressed his disappointment towards the quality of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The former MMA referee stated that both fighters were extremely sloppy and looked unskilled in the ring.

McCarthy shared his views on the fight in an episode of his podcast Weighing In. He said:

"Now let's be honest, for 6 rounds, it stunk the place up. They both sucked. Now it was a great finish for Jake Paul, okay? Big time right hand that landed flush and put [Tyron Woodley] face forward but other than that it absolutely was horrible."

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fought for the first time earlier this year. The former came out on top following an underwhelming unanimous decision victory.

The first five rounds of the rematch were reminiscent of the first bout. At several points during the fight, fans were heard booing the fighters for their lack of output and the constant clinching.

However, the final punch of the night salvaged the entire main event as Paul caught Woodley with a perfectly placed overhand right, which put the former UFC champion to sleep.

Tyron Woodley has been medically suspended by Florida Commission after his vicious knockout loss against Jake Paul

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation deputy communications director Patrick Fargason, in an interview with MMA Junkie, revealed that the commission has suspended Tyron Woodley for 60 days after his vicious knockout loss against Jake Paul.

Medical suspensions were released the following Monday by the Florida Department of Licensing, the association that oversees the boxing commission in the state.

Along with Woodley, Miriam Gutierrez was also suspended by the commission. Gutierrez took a beating for 10 rounds when she faced champion Amanda Serrano in the co-main event.

