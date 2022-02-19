Johnny Walker reveals he suffered from post-surgery depression after injuring his shoulder during worm-dance celebration

The worm-dance celebration that dislocated Johnny Walker’s shoulder in March 2019 forced the fighter into having surgery. The setback put him on the sidelines for months.

The 29-year-old, who went through a rough patch in his UFC career following the injury, revealed to TMZ Sports that he suffered from post-surgery depression. Here's what Walker said:

"I don't know what depression is actually, but probably I was a little bit down at that time because I was in post-surgery depression, I think. I was not patient, I was a little bit sad, I lost myself a little bit, you know? And I fought against my brother when I was in Thailand. I shouldn't [have done] that. We just fixed it really quick but it was a bad fight."

While his injuries may have taken their toll, Walker is confident that he is healthy now and ready to rise again:

"I bring everything back now and I have a good mentality. I have the strength, the power, the training, the focus. I think everything is perfect now. Now I can keep going and do my race."

Watch Johnny Walker's full conversation with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Johnny Walker will look to redeem himself at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill

After a rough couple of years in the UFC, Johnny Walker will look to get back into the win column when he takes on Jamahal Hill. The two clash in the main event of this weekend's UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill event.

The fight will be a huge test for the Brazilian, who has gone 1-3 in his last 4 appearances inside the cage. With that in mind, his bout against Hill is extremely crucial for his UFC career.

The No.10-ranked Walker could be sent packing if he fails to dispatch the No.12-ranked American in their upcoming light heavyweight showdown. Hill is a serious threat in the division and a betting favorite to win the main event bout this weekend.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill will to go down this weekend at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on February 19, 2022.

Edited by John Cunningham