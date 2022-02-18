UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (February 19, 2022)?

The UFC is headed back to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill event. The action will go down on Saturday, February 19 and the fight fans are in for a treat.

At the top of the card, No.10-ranked Johnny Walker will take on No.12-ranked Jamahal Hill in a clash of light heavyweight prospects. Both fighters will be aiming to climb up the rankings with a statement win in their main event bout.

In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett will throw down in what could be an exciting matchup at 195-pound catchweight.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Television and Live Streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

