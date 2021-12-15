Jon Anik reveals the amazing answer Charles Oliveira wrote in his UFC bio as a 20-year-old

UFC analyst Jon Anik recently weighed in on Charles Oliveira. Anik revealed that Oliveira had listed 'heart' as his strength when filling in his UFC bio as a twenty-year old.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion successfully defended his lightweight strap for the first time against Dustin Poirier in the main-event at UFC 269. Oliveira recovered from adversity in the first round and went on to dominate Poirier in the second before submitting him in the third.

Anik also slammed Oliveira's critics who doubted his abilities. Jon Anik told Kenny Florian in a recent episode of the Anik & Florian podcast:

"I got sick of the Charles Oliveira naysayers man. You know, this dude is an absolute warrior. When he filled out his UFC bio as a twenty-year-old Kenny, you know what he listed as his strength? Heart. Right? Everybody has been questioning his ticker the whole time and I just haven't necessarily seen that quitter, right? Like even in this fight, there was one time when Dustin I think landed a right hook that dropped Charles. Or it didn't drop him but he went to the ground because he knew in that moment he needed to kind of recover."

Watch the full episode of the Anik & Florian podcast below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier emerged as the early aggressor during his title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. While Poirier landed the heavier shots in the opening round, 'Do Bronx' repeatedly landed front kicks and knees to the body.

The knees apparently paid dividends in round two as Charles Oliveira managed to trip Dustin Poirier and ended up in top position. Oliveira landed some vicious elbows on Poirier throughout the rest of the round. 'The Diamond' did not scramble to get back on his feet as he feared ending up in a worse position.

However, there was no stopping the champion as he lost little time in getting Poirier's back in round three. Dustin Poirier submitted to a standing rear-naked choke from Charles Oliveira at 01:02 of the third round.

Watch the fight-ending sequence below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham