Jon Jones is back to training at Fight Ready in Arizona

Jon Jones recently accepted a plea deal for his domestic battery case in Nevada and will serve no jail time. He also pleaded 'nolo contendere' to destroying the property of another, in Las Vegas Justice Court. 'Nolo contendere' is 'willingness to accept declaration of guilt' rather than go to trial.

The former light heavyweight champion is back training at his new gym, Fight Ready, in Arizona. He recently posted a video where he's seen hitting the mitts with striking coach Eddie Cha. Alongside the video, Jones wrote on his Instagram:

"It was nice to shake off that long drive, thanks for the work tonight @eddie_cha @fightready"

Watch Jon Jones' padwork with Eddie Cha below:

Jon Jones was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers on September 24 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas hotel and casino. The police were called by a security guard, who saw a woman crying inside the hotel. The woman was reportedly taken to the security room as she was too scared to go back to her room.

When he was taken into custody, Jones "became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood" of a police vehicle. 'Bones' was charged with felony tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor domestic battery, as reported by ESPN writer Marc Raimondi in his Twitter post.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

Eddie Cha explains why he accpeted Jon Jones

Jon Jones was thrown out of his old gym, Jackson Wink MMA, following his recent arrest. After training out of his garage for a while, he was welcomed by Eddie Cha at Fight Ready.

Despite Jones' reputation, Cha had no issues opening his gym's doors to the former champion. Explaining his decision, Eddie Cha said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

"For me, it was a no-brainer. I think that people make mistakes... I don’t think anyone agrees with the mistakes he’s made, but at the same time, we all make mistakes. I was super happy to work with him and judge him as an individual. I was saying, let’s not judge him until we get to know him first, and I was super impressed — as a human being and as an athlete.”

Jones has been seeking a fight with champion Francis Ngannou ever since his move to the heavyweight division. 'The Predator' will defend his undisputed heavyweight strap for the first time when he takes on Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022.

