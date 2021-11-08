Jon Jones claims Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA too early to be called the GOAT 

Jon Jones doesn't think Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest fighter of all time. According to 'Bones', Nurmagomedov retired from MMA too early to be hailed as such.
A fan took to social media to make Jones accept that Nurmagomedov is the greatest fighter of all time. In response, Jones said he wished Nurmagomedov had stayed active and proved that he's the GOAT before sarcastically agreeing with the fan.
"I really wish he would’ve stuck around long enough to prove that but OK maybe you’re right. He’s the goat," Jones wrote on Twitter.
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA last year with a perfect 29-0 record. He retired as the UFC lightweight champion. It was not just his undefeated record but his dominant performances inside the octagon that set Khabib apart from other fighters.
Nurmagomedov incredibly never suffered as much as a cut while competing against elite fighters in one of the most violent sports on the planet. In 29 fights, Khabib Nurmagomedov lost just one solitary round - in his grudge match against Conor McGregor at UFC 229
Many believe that Justin Gaethje also took a round off Nurmagomedov in the Dagestani's last outing.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is reluctant to announce himself as the greatest fighter of all time
While he acknowledges himself as one of the greatest of all time, Nurmagomedov said he will never proclaim himself as such.
In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Nurmagomedov said he ranks himself as one of the greatest fighters, along with the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Daniel Cormier and Georges St-Pierre.
"I don't want to put my name like, call me greatest of all time. No, I am one of the greatest of all time. I am on one level with Fedor, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre. I am on one level. I don't wanna call this guy greatest, he's number two, he's number three. One of the best," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Watch the interview below:
