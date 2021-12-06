"Super grateful for these young men" - Jon Jones' message of gratitude for fans who returned his lost wallet 

In a recent post, Jon Jones described how some young men returned his wallet that he had lost during a Christmas shopping spree.

Sharing the story with his fans on Twitter, Jon Jones revealed that two gentlemen came by his wallet, presumably in a store, and returned it to him at his home. In addition to the post, he shared a snippet of the security tape of the two men returning the wallet to him:

"Christmas shopping for the love ones, somehow my wallet slipped out of my gym shorts. Super grateful for these young men for coming through for me today. That good karma we were talking about earlier???" Jones wrote on Twitter.

'Bones' also offered his young fans a set of signed posters and posted a video of the same while he talked to them:

"Man, good homies still exist, huh? Man, I'm putting you all on the 'Gram man. Real ones still out here. I appreciate you all man. Much love, yes sir," exclaimed Jon Jones in the subsequent video.

Jon Jones on a potential fight against Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones was previously touted as the big fight to make after 'The Last Stylebender' revealed that he had designs on the light heavyweight strap.

'Bones', with a post on Twitter, shone a light on Israel Adesanya's grappling game, or lack thereof. Jones' tweet was posted in response to a question from one of his fans:

“It’s been a really long time since I fought someone was such a low level of grappling. He would’ve got ground and pounded to death,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

A scrap between 'The Last Stylebender' and Jon Jones was the superfight that everyone was talking about. However, Jan Blachowicz poured cold water over all those plans after he managed to outperform the Kiwi over the course of five-rounds. Jones' current heavyweight intentions have also seemingly canceled any potential for this dream fight for now.

