"I didn't know who you were. Lol" - Jon Jones trolls Jake Hager in deleted tweet after AEW star called 'Bones' out for misspelling his name

UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones and AEW superstar Jake Hager were recently involved in a Twitter feud, stemming from Jones' recent tweet about their grappling match, which has now been deleted.
Jones misspelled Hager's name and supposedly called him Jack Swagger, in a tweet that ignited a verbal altercation between the two.
In a deleted tweet, Jon Jones said:
"Come on people let's get Jake to 1 million followers, sorry I didn't know who you were. Lol"
Initially, Jones put out a tweet which has now been deleted, informing fans about the scheduled grappling match between the two, saying:
"Breaking News!! I'm excited to announce I'll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I'll be in New Jersey competing against WWE Superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight and Jack Swagger."
The informative tweet did not sit too well with Hager, who expected a more accurate introduction. He also denied any concluded agreement on a possible grappling match and said:
"First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right."
Jon Jones made fun of Hager after the latter denied signing contract for wrestling match
In true Jon Jones fashion, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion poked fun at Jake Hager with a demeaning tweet, saying that the AEW star snuck out the side window and possibly skipped the opportunity for a massive payday.
Here's the screenshot:
Jake Hager is currently signed to AEW (All Elite Wrestling) as a pro-wrestler. He is also signed to Bellator MMA as a mixed martial artist where he competes in the heavyweight division. Hager is undefeated as a mixed martial artist with a record of 3-0-1NC.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?