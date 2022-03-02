"Prove it" - Jordan Burroughs challenges Islam Makhachev after the Dagestani said he'd give the Olympian a tough fight

Jordan Burroughs has called upon Islam Makhachev to prove his worth on the wrestling mats.

In a recent post on social media, the Olympic wrestling legend issued a call-out to the Russian while responding to a video where Makhachev claimed he could hold his own against the 33-year-old wrestler. Burroughs tweeted:

"Prove it."

Jordan Burroughs @alliseeisgold



@MAKHACHEVMMA twitter.com/spinninbackfis… Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Never forget Islam Makhachev telling DC how he would beat Jordan Burroughs in a wrestling match if it happened at AKA Never forget Islam Makhachev telling DC how he would beat Jordan Burroughs in a wrestling match if it happened at AKA https://t.co/zAnexMmAwt Prove it. Prove it. @MAKHACHEVMMA twitter.com/spinninbackfis…

In the video, Makhachev was seen describing his wrestling pedigree to former UFC dual champ Daniel Cormier. The Russian admitted that his gym, the American Kickboxing Academy, was in need of high-level wrestlers and that he would welcome a bout against Burroughs.

Makhachev admitted that Burroughs' tactics of shooting for his opponents' legs and pushing them away to score points won't work against him as there are walls at AKA. Cormier, however, was rather unconvinced about the same and shone a light on Burroughs' success in the realm of wrestling.

Burroughs is an Olympic gold medallist, 4-time pan-American champion and 5-time world champion wrestler.

Will we ever see Islam Makhachev throw down with Jordan Burroughs?

Jordan Burroughs has previously admitted that he has no desire to get "punched in the face" and has ruled out a move to MMA. However, he has seemingly changed his mind and we could see the Olympian in a cage sooner rather than later.

While a fight against Islam Makhachev is highly unlikely at this point, the fact that Burroughs is willing to strap on the 4-oz gloves to compete inside the cage is a step in the right direction. He detailed his desire to compete in MMA in a post on social media back in October 2021.

However, Burroughs made it absolutely clear that his foray into MMA would be a one-off. He tweeted:

"I want one MMA fight before I retire. Just one."

Jordan Burroughs @alliseeisgold I want one MMA fight before I retire. Just one. I want one MMA fight before I retire. Just one.

Makhachev is currently coming off a decisive first-round TKO finish against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. The Russian is seemingly on a collission course with the victor of the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, which will be underway later this year.

Edited by C. Naik