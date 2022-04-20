I don't mind s**t talk, but there are lines you don't cross - Jorge Masvidal on athletes getting personal with trash talking

Jorge Masvidal broke his silence for the first time since his assault on Colby Covington and ensuing arrest.

Appearing on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Masvidal clarified his stance on talking trash, which has turned into a massive part of the sport. 'Gamebred' said:

"The line that you just don't cross is – I don't care how much I dislike anyone – I'm not talking about their moms, their kids. I don't care about your significant other. If my problem is with you, then you I come at. Especially in sports, right? When two football players are on the line and they're just talking shit to each other to get in each other's heads – it's part of sports. Like I don't mind shit talking at all to me or about me or anything like that. I definitely think there has to be some lines drawn because, if not, then it'll just keep going and going."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview below:

This comes after Masvidal was taken into custody last month for attacking his rival Covington at a Miami steak house. The police report indicated that 'Gamebred' told 'Chaos', "you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” during the altercation.

In the lead-up to their UFC 272 fight, Covington held no punches when it came to insulting Masvidal. The No.1-ranked UFC welterweight spoke about 'Gamebred's' domestic life, including his relationship with his ex-wife and kids.

Watch the full pre-fight UFC 272 press-conference below:

Masvidal went on to lose their main event bout via a unanimous decision. He now finds himself in a dicey situation with three straight defeats.

Jorge Masvidal opens up about his loss to Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal opened up about how he felt following his loss to Colby Covington. Speaking about the aftermath of UFC 272, the Miami resident said:

"I was f***ing irate. I was upset, and I just like to be in isolation when I get like that. It’s better for me. Take a couple days to figure it out and if I have a problem and I can’t figure it out, f***, then it’s a real problem. I could fail at something, but if I could find a way to fix it, then I can go back and address it again, then I can sleep with peace at night."

Masvidal revealed that he has plans to get his career back on track. However, he did not elaborate on how he intends to do so.

