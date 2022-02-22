"You know what I'd do that fu***** midget?" - Jorge Masvidal comments on fight against Conor McGregor 

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his thoughts on how a fight between himself and Conor McGregor would play out.

During a live Q&A session on the online video platform Rumble, Masvidal shared that he's confident he would destroy 'The Notorious' if the two superstars ever locked horns in the octagon. Explaining how a fight against the former two-division UFC champion would unfold, 'Gamebred' said:

"A lot of people say that they would kick my a** and you can find them in the graveyard. I don't know what you want me to tell you but you know what I would do to that f***ing midget."

Later on in the Q&A session, Masvidal was asked if he would accept a fight against the Irishman. The BMF title-holder responded, saying:

"Of course! Will he fight me is the question."

The MMA community was buzzing about a potential bout between Masvidal and McGregor back in 2019 and 2020. The superfight never materialized despite fans showing strong interest in the matchup.

Watch Jorge Masvidal discuss a potential bout with Conor McGregor below::

Masvidal is all set to square off against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272. The event is scheduled to go down on March 5th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, where one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history will finally come to a head.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been out of action since suffering a brutal leg injury during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He is reportedly set to return to the octagon later this year.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Joanna Jedrzejczyk admitted that she is backing Jorge Masvidal in his upcoming fight against Colby Covington. Jedrzejczyk stated that she expects Masvidal to surprise Covington, citing examples of his past performances against Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Sharing her thoughts on their upcoming bout at UFC 272, the former UFC women's strawweight champion said:

"It's a big fight, you know. Probably, it's going to be one of the biggest fights of 2022. And Jorge Masvidal has this [American Top Team] nation behind his back, but Colby is hell of a fighter, very dedicated."

She added:

"I remember them both training here. They used to do training together for one and a half hour and do some extra training together after. So they both are very dedicated, very talented. But I feel like Jorge Masvidal is going to surprise like he did in the fight with Ben Askren or Darren Till, for example."

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk's full interview with The Schmo below:

Edited by C. Naik