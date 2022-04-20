Jorge Masvidal details "the best thing" he's seen from Jake Paul in boxing career so far

Jorge Masvidal recently offered his take on Jake Paul's prowess inside the squared circle. Masvidal revealed that Paul exhibited great composure and grit in his most recent fight against Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul locked horns at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, back in December 2021. 'The Problem Child' managed to overcome the challenge presented by Woodley by knocking him out in the sixth round.

'Gamebred', while in conversation with Logan Paul and Co. on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, revealed what he believed to be one of Paul's best characteristics inside the ring:

“The best thing that I saw from [Jake Paul] is he got cracked numerous times in his last fight, and I think even suffered a little headbutt. And I saw his face in that one round where he was like, ‘Holy shit, it’s a fucking real fight.' And the next round he was still down in belief but eventually he came back and started fighting harder and better. That’s the best thing I’ve seen about him so far, is that he actually had real adversity, [Tyron Woodley] caught him with two good shots and kept his composure and fought through."

Jorge Masvidal explains why Tyron Woodley was "very good" fight for Jake Paul

In the same interaction with Logan Paul and his co-hosts, Jorge Masvidal commented on the factors that made Tyron Woodley a perfect match for Jake Paul.

The Miami-native asserted that although Woodley was an extremely well-rounded and dangerous fighter inside the octagon, he was more like a one-trick pony inside the squared circle.

Jorge Masvidal argued that Paul could fight Woodley without having to worry about his takedowns or leg kicks, with the only real threat being his right hand.

"Woodley's also a fighter that's very good for him to fight, you know. Woodley fights in spots. Woodley's not crazy aggressive, he'll explode on you with his one great shot. In MMA, it would work, because he had a great low kick, great takedown, great overhand. But in boxing, to where, you know, if all you have is a good right hand, I kind of see that, you know. Because I just got to keep my hands up. I don't got to worry about a takedown or or a leg kick."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's full interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast below :

