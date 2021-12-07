Jorge Masvidal gives his prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch

Jorge Masvidal has been fighting in the public eye dating way back to his bare-knuckle fighting days. Therefore, a prediction from 'Gamebred' holds a lot of weight in the eyes of the UFC fanbase.

Due to an unfortunate turn of events, the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been canceled. However, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has stepped up and has the chance to redeem himself after his previous loss to 'The Problem Child'.

Paul also said he'll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he's able to knock him out.



In light of the new fight, Jorge Masvidal posted his prediction for the rematch on his Instagram story. Masvidal picked Woodley in an attempt to be consistent with his previous pick prior to the first fight.

"Got @twoodley again."

Jorge Masvidal's Instagram story of him picking Woodley to win

Tyron Woodley lost via split decision in his previous encounter with Jake Paul in August this year. Woodley hurt the YouTuber-turned-boxer during the fight, but didn't do enough to get the nod on the scorecards.

'Gamebred' believes Woodley won’t make the same mistake twice and will finish the job this time.

Jake Paul has expressed a desire to fight Jorge Masvidal in the past.

Jorge Masvidal's August prediction led to Paul making some incendiary comments towards him. The YouTube sensation promised to "baptize" Masvidal if they were to ever fight in a boxing match.

Paul even urged Dana White to allow 'Gamebred' to fight him in a match he deemed would generate millions. However, the UFC president shut down the potential matchup for as long as Masvidal remains under contract with his promotion.

Although Jorge Masvidal has helped Jake Paul in the past in preparation for his fight against Ben Askren, some bad blood certainly developed after Masvidal picked Woodley to win their first bout.

Now, with Jorge Masvidal doubling down and choosing Tyron Woodley a second time, he may have added more fuel to the fire.

Whatever the outcome is between Paul and Woodley, 'The Problem Child' will likely continue to pursue a matchup with Masvidal.

