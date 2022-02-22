×
"They're definitely in my top 3 strikers" - Jorge Masvidal on who is the better striker between Israel Adesanya and Petr Yan

Petr Yan (left), Jorge Masvidal (center) &amp; Israel Adesanya (right)
Vinayak
ANALYST
Modified Feb 22, 2022 12:33 AM IST
News

Jorge Masvidal recently opined that Israel Adesanya and Petr Yan occupy positions in the upper echelons of elite strikers in the UFC. Masvidal offered his take on their varying striking styles and the efficacy of the same.

In a recent Q&A with fans on Rumble, 'Gamebred' was asked which fighter is better between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan in terms of striking.

Unable to pick his favorite, Masvidal broke down their striking and admitted that a fight between the two would be an interesting matchup. He asserted that both fighters could beat the other with their unique style:

"I feel like Petr Yan is more like a finisher. Like, he's trying to get you out of there. Not that [Israel Adesanya] isn't. But Izzy will set up traps and if you walk through those traps, he will freaking put you out. But Izzy's not like, constantly chasing guys down. Once Petr gets your timing, he's more of a natural finisher. I can't say who's a better striker, but it'd be interesting to watch them fight, you know. Each one's style could beat the other style. Very intersting. That's a great question. They're definitely in my Top-3 of strikers."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's Q&A session below:

Jorge Masvidal calls upon Colby Covington to "fight now"

Jorge Masvidal is currently hurling towards his UFC 272 clash against Colby Covington.

The fight is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 5. It will offer the welterweight top dogs an opportunity to settle their beef at long last.

In the same Q&A session, Masvidal sent 'Chaos' a strong message. 'Gamebred' vowed to expose Covington. When asked whether he had a message for 'Chaos' if he was watching the session, here's what he had to say:

"Bitch, let's fight now. Talk all that shit. Everytime it's actually been time to get going, these gloves get put on and we're going it was the same shit. And the world's going to see that on March 5th you little bitch."
It's 𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 😤[ #UFC272 | Mar 5 | Tickets 🔗 ufc.ac/3fyrji8 ] https://t.co/eFnA6nH5ZW

Edited by John Cunningham
